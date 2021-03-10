Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 7,750 ($101.25) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,516 ($72.07).

RIO stock opened at GBX 6,040 ($78.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £97.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,972.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,257.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

