Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,534 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $24,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $155.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.