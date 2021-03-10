Reviewing Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) & First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Silvergate Capital and First Foundation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83 First Foundation 0 0 4 0 3.00

Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus target price of $98.17, indicating a potential downside of 9.95%. First Foundation has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential downside of 16.09%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than First Foundation.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 21.61% 6.45% 0.71% First Foundation 25.59% 12.10% 1.17%

Volatility & Risk

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silvergate Capital and First Foundation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $96.79 million 25.45 $24.85 million $1.14 95.62 First Foundation $290.54 million 3.80 $56.24 million $1.25 19.78

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of First Foundation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Foundation beats Silvergate Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 20 branch offices and 2 loan production offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

