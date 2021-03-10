Reviewing OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

42.3% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Synchronoss Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.13, suggesting a potential upside of 105.70%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than OBIC Co.,Ltd..

Profitability

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OBIC Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies -5.05% 24.27% 3.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Synchronoss Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OBIC Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $308.75 million 0.56 -$104.59 million ($1.87) -2.11

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synchronoss Technologies.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats OBIC Co.,Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content. The company's platforms, products, and solutions also comprise multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; and IoT management technology for smart cities, smart buildings, and others. In addition, it offers software development and customization services. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

