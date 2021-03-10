Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) & DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atara Biotherapeutics and DBV Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70 DBV Technologies 2 4 3 0 2.11

Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $35.88, suggesting a potential upside of 116.90%. DBV Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.07, suggesting a potential upside of 28.34%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than DBV Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and DBV Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$290.98 million ($5.67) -2.92 DBV Technologies $14.75 million 41.04 -$172.02 million ($2.33) -2.36

DBV Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of DBV Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -94.86% -82.17% DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DBV Technologies beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and viral diseases, including ATA2271 and ATA3271 for mesothelin; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell lymphomas, as well as ATA188 that are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; ATA230 for cytomegalovirus; ATA368 for HPV; ATA520 for Wilms Tumor 1; and ATA621 for BK and JCV. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as Bayer AG for mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

