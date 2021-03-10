Resource Management LLC Has $40.92 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.6% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average of $123.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.