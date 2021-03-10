Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock worth $6,289,700. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Repligen stock opened at $190.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

