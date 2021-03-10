ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. ReneSola posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ReneSola.

Several brokerages have commented on SOL. TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 2,964,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $380.90 million, a PE ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 2.62.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 1,864,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $18,978,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

