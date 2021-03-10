Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 2,952,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,469,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

MARK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $256.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 535,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 147,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

