Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 2,952,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,469,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
MARK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $256.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.34.
About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)
Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.
