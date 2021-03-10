Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $131,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $820,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $449,372,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

