Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Argus in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Regency Centers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Regency Centers by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 270,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 51,412 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.