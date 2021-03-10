Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares rose 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.21 and last traded at $64.90. Approximately 2,031,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,748,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.28.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.80 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,920. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,257,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Redfin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,349,000 after purchasing an additional 222,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 427,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 202,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

