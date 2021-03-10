Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.85

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 55731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 448,334 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 480,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,353 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

