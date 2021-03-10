Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

SKE opened at C$2.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The firm has a market cap of C$604.41 million and a PE ratio of -10.65. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.33.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

