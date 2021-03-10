Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after buying an additional 4,197,745 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after buying an additional 898,973 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,626,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 540,362 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.