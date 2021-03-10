Rajat Taneja Sells 31,750 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Visa alerts:

On Wednesday, December 30th, Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00.

Shares of V stock opened at $220.36 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $226.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.