Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,246 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Radware by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Radware by 3.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Radware by 12.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 34,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Radware by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Radware by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after buying an additional 80,781 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

