QS Investors LLC Purchases 206 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in American Water Works by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Water Works by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

American Water Works stock opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day moving average of $151.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.