QS Investors LLC Purchases 1,213 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.