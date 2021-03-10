QS Investors LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,995 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of MNR stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.