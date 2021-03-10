QS Investors LLC Buys 29,200 Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 140.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 39.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,959,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 844,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MX. Citigroup upped their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

