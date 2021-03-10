QS Investors LLC Buys 11,292 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,388,000 after purchasing an additional 536,249 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 355,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,788,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

