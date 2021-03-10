QS Investors LLC Acquires 959 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 11,224.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

