QS Investors LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $77.51. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

