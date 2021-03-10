Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Issued By Colliers Securities

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mimecast in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MIME. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Mimecast stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 180.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,595,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $215,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,618.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,334,625. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

