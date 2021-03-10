PVH (NYSE:PVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.95

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.95 and last traded at $108.08, with a volume of 1569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $945,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PVH by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

