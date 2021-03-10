Pundi X NEM Trading Up 41.9% This Week (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $15,642.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.24 or 0.00515616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00069431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00058633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00075682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00077287 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.98 or 0.00515128 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

