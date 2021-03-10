Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $64.89 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 738,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in JD.com were worth $64,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.61. 179,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,952,595. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

