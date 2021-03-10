Prudential’s (PRU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,469.50 ($19.20).

PRU opened at GBX 1,544.50 ($20.18) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,356.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,249.58. The firm has a market cap of £40.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,550 ($20.25). The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

