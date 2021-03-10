Prudential PLC Sells 13,917 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.33. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

