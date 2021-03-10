Prudential PLC Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

PEG stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

