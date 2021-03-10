Prudential PLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

