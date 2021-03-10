Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $463.19 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.01 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $490.65 and its 200 day moving average is $531.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

