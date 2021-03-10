Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,706,000 after buying an additional 238,017 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,515.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,899,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,487,000 after buying an additional 1,781,828 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,059,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 165,714 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,639,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

