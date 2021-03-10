Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 10716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

