Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Sells $743,084.00 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.
About Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
