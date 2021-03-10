Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Sells $743,084.00 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

