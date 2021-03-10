Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $25.29 million and $988,706.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00057010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.28 or 0.00785406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00027469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

XPR is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.