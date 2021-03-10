Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PTGX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.89.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

