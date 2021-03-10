Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

