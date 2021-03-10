Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director George A. Fisk Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PB opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

