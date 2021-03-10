ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €9.70 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PSM. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.99 ($18.81).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €17.12 ($20.14) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of €16.01 and a 200 day moving average of €12.83. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1 year high of €18.03 ($21.21).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

