ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 398.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAE opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.91.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

