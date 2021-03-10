ProShare Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Altair Engineering by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,945 shares of the software’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the software’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $59,643.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $35,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,895 shares of company stock valued at $17,621,053. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.