ProShare Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 20.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 285,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 48,648 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 171.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 34,184 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 557,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Shares of ISBC opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

