ProShare Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Masonite International by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 0.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Masonite International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Masonite International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

DOOR opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average of $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

