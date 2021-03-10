ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,925.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $1,145,165.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,635.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,443 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

