ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 405 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $1,743,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 561.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEN opened at $263.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -976.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.37. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,403,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,204 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

