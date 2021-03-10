ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,739 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $3,174,165. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPI opened at $162.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $164.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.31 and its 200-day moving average is $122.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

