ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 9.8%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s share price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 1,141,529 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,115,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

