Principal Financial Group (PFG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) recently:

3/3/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Principal Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/15/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Principal Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Principal Financial remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. The company continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia, and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with buyouts fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. It boasts a solid capital position. Shares of Principal Financial have underperformed its industry in a year. However, increase in expenses on higher claims and benefits weigh on its margins. Lower return on equity pose financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a potential headwind. Given the low rate environment, it expects lower annuity sales in 2020.”

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

Get Principal Financial Group Inc alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 26,018 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.